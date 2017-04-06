SEO Tips To Help You Outrank The Competitors

How often have you searched for your own site using a search engine? Were you pleased with your site's placement, or were you left wondering why other sites that weren't as well designed as yours placed higher? SEO, or search engine optimization, can help you reach that top spot. Here are a few tips to show you how.

There is no sense in optimizing your site for "hooded sweatshirts" if your target market calls them "hoodies." You simply must know what words people are actually using, not what you think they use. One invaluable tool in your quest is Google Insights, which will show you, in incredible detail, patterns of Google searches, either globally or by country, stretching back to 2004. Get a solid handle on the words people ACTUALLY use to find what they're looking for and you can have confidence in the keywords that you choose for SEO.

Before you do any extensive optimization on your web site, make sure that it shows up in a basic web search. Type the URL of your site into a search engine and check to see if it shows up in the results. It's also a good idea to search for your top products and services to see if they appear.

Avoid using AJAX for your most critical content. Search engines only "see" what is in the site's code. If an AJAX call retrieves something from the server, then it will be completely invisible to search engines. If you must use AJAX, one alternative is to create a no-frills, AJAX-free version of the site that search engines can index.

Make sure you use a relevant and unique meta description and title on every page of your website. The web page title is the most important on-page SEO element and it is almost impossible to rank highly in search engine results, without two or three keywords making up the web page title. Although the meta description tag will not help you to rank, it does appear as a text snippet under your listing in search results, so it has the power to influence whether or not searchers visit your website.

To better optimize your site for search engines, you should place keywords in the title tag for every post. Most search engines place more importance on titles than other types of contents. This means that using effective keywords is your title is one of the best ways to draw in traffic from search engines.

Submit your site! Many website owners overlook this simple method. Go to the search providers you know and trust, and submit your site to them. Doing this can give you the jump-start you need to start moving to a higher volume of readers. Don't forget to submit to search directories as well.

Do not forget that search engines are not people. Use HTML, which search engines can read, to give your site an advantage over the competitors. Including other forms of programming is useful and perhaps even necessary, but including HTML as a back-up will give the search engine the information in needs on your website.

Focus on only one subject or product on each page of your website. Don't throw all your eggs into one basket. Customers will become confused and may not come back. By having a page for each item, your website will rank higher.

It might seem like the obvious thing to do, but your site needs to be registered with the search engines that are popular. A lot of people think this is something that happens automatically for them. Check back every once in a while to be sure you can still find your site. It is important to know that the search engines do find your site, even though you might be showing up several pages back from the front page.

When creating URLs (Uniform Resource Locator), you should use keywords whenever it is possible. Keywords that are found in the URL, hold weight and prove a much needed search engine boost. Be sure to use a content management system to place keywords and hyphens in your URL's, that will attract visitors.

Securing a steady volume of backlinks is critical to all internet marketers, but it is important to know that all backlinks to your site are not equal. Google assigns page ranks to all websites as part of its ranking process. Your goal should be to attract backlinks from websites that have a page rank that is at least equal to your own, but preferably higher. Higher page rank, signifies higher status in the eyes of the search engine and the fact they are linking back to you, can raise your own status in search rankings.

When dealing with search engine optimization it is important to utilize Google Trends. Google Trends shows you what keywords are trending and how popular they are. This, in turn, will allow you to choose the most popular keywords or keyword phrases when creating your pages to gain the most amount of traffic.

Search engines like Google don't always interpret searches literally. A certain degree of latitude is built into the search engine that allows it to discern nuances. Using more than three words, for example, plays on that latitude and allows the search engine to deliver a better set of results. Search Engine Optimization takes this into account.

When working on the SEO of your site, try to use as much internal linking as you can, in the content of your website. You can link one block of content to the other quite easily this way. By doing this, you are making it easier for search engines and visitors to navigate your site.

The boxing analogy we used at the start of this article is very poignant. The internet is an extremely hard-hitting place and unless you're employing the proper SEO tips and tactics, your site will inevitably be down for the count. So make sure you're using this advice, in order to go forward, instead of backward.