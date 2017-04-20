Usage These Tips To Raise Your SEO IQ

If you want to drive traffic to your website there is no better way than to optimize it for search engines. If you rank highly on Google for keywords that closely apply to the topic of your website, you will not only get a ton of new readers, but they will be interested in your content. We've included a few ways you can get started below!

Nothing will get your in trouble with search engines faster than plagiarizing content for your site. So always be sure that the content you're writing or accepting from other writers is 100% original and is not found elsewhere on the web. If you or your contributor is rewriting an article, it needs to be completely reworked. The topic can be the same, but the wording cannot.

A way to bring your website to the top of a list in a search engine is to promote your website or product on various aggregator websites such as Digg, Fark, Reddit, or StumbleUpon. The more prominent linkages you can create through websites such as these will provide more credibility to your website. This will in turn provide the search bots more evidence that your website it valuable and worth putting near the top.

Do not clutter your site with useless items that take up valuable revenue space. While many of these things can add some flare or decoration, they also cost you money. Yes they may be free, however, it is just wasted space if that space could be generating income through an ad or link.

Optimize your site using breadcrumb navigation. Breadcrumb navigation means including a series of links that lead the viewer incrementally back to the homepage of your site. These make it easier for visitors to find their way around your site and increase the incidence of your target keywords, plus the search engine spiders can index your site more easily.

A great way to optimize your search engine is to provide use internal links. This means you have an easy access to links within your own site. This provides an easier database for customers of viewers to use and will end up boosting the amount of traffic you have.

To improve the chances of users finding your site through keywords, perfect your keyword density. If you use a keyword too frequently, search engines will ignore it, and not using it enough makes it harder for search engine to recognize. A keyword density of about three to five percent is optimal for search engines, and will give you much better results.

Always do keyword research. Selecting the right keywords is the most fundamental part of SEO and by doing initial keyword research, you can save a lot of time and money. If you don't do any keyword research, you could end up wasting months optimizing for keywords that nobody searches for or keywords that have really tough competition.

Search engines hate frames, so if you need to use them make sure to include a noframes tag and to create a full version of your site for the noframes client. If the search engines spiders can't read your site then you are never going to move anywhere in the ranks. Creating a noframes site will ensure that you can even be indexed in the search engine.

A good rule of thumb to follow for ultimate search engine optimization is to never change or retire a page URL without providing a 301 redirect to the updated page. The infamous 404 page not found error, is the worst page that can be displayed for your site, so avoid this by implementing a 301 redirect.

To increase your traffic, create content that people want to link to. You can attract people with pictures and diagrams, 'how to' articles or a list of top 10 tips. Once you find a method that works, keep creating content using the same structure. Provide useful information that people will be interested in enough to create a link to it.

Add your keywords to the anchor text of your included links. Links are another item that the search engines rank higher in importance than regular text. The more places of importance to the engine that you put your keyword, the higher they will value those words in determining where your site should be in the rankings.

To optimize your website's search results, you need to come up with strong keywords. Not only do you want to use your website's main point in a lot of text on your website. Make sure you also use strong tags and submit your website to many different search engines. You will get visitors as well, if you constantly keep content updated and relevant to the subject of your website.

You do not have to use the same exact word for your keyword throughout your article. Search engines are optimized to understand that plurals and tenses of your keyword are really the same word. Using this will keep your keyword visible to the search engines, and will make your page much more readable for your audience.

Repeat, repeat, repeat... It is highly effective to litter your new page with your keyphrase or keywords. Try to have your keyphrase used five to ten times for every one-hundred words on your page. Repeat your keyphrases or keywords often to help increase your ranking with the search engines.

Do not forget that you should design your website for your web users, first and foremost. When your web users can find your site easily, and your site is well organized in its navigation and rich in relevant content, you site will do well in the ranks. A website that is organically optimized always does better in ranks than a website that is artificially pumped up with keywords.

The W3C says, "Cool URLs don't change." Avoid like the plague, changing the page names on your site or you'll lose their page rank along with it. If you do have to change the page name, set up a 301 redirect to point to the new location. But really, just don't do it!

If you wish to have your company, website, or blog listed among the top leaders when your topic is searched, you are going to need to follow some of these basic outlines. After which, you can expand outwards and twist the marketing campaign. Hence, better suit your audience or niche. All it requires it time and will power.